木の枝撤去で列車に遅れ　ＪＲ佐世保線など

　ＪＲ九州によると、４日午前１１時４０分ごろ、佐世保線大塔―日宇間で木の枝が架線に支障をきたす箇所が見つかり、木の撤去作業を行った。この影響で同線や長崎線の列車に遅れが出ている。

＝2018/07/04 西日本新聞＝

