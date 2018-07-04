木の枝撤去で列車に遅れ　ＪＲ佐世保線など

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff14\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff11\u6642\uff14\uff10\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u4f50\u4e16\u4fdd\u7dda\u5927\u5854\u2015\u65e5\u5b87\u9593\u3067\u6728\u306e\u679d\u304c\u67b6\u7dda\u306b\u652f\u969c\u3092\u304d\u305f\u3059\u7b87\u6240\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u308a\u3001\u6728\u306e\u64a4\u53bb\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u540c\u7dda\u3084\u9577\u5d0e\u7dda\u306e\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/07\/04 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>