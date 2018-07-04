鹿児島・奄美空港に緊急着陸のオスプレイ離陸

　防衛省九州防衛局によると、４日午後４時１０分前、飛行システムに警告が出て６月４日に鹿児島県・奄美空港に緊急着陸した米空軍輸送機ＣＶ２２オスプレイ１機が同空港を離陸した。

