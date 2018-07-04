鹿児島・奄美空港に緊急着陸のオスプレイ離陸

<p>\u3000\u9632\u885b\u7701\u4e5d\u5dde\u9632\u885b\u5c40\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff14\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff14\u6642\uff11\uff10\u5206\u524d\u3001\u98db\u884c\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u8b66\u544a\u304c\u51fa\u3066\uff16\u6708\uff14\u65e5\u306b\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u770c\u30fb\u5944\u7f8e\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306b\u7dca\u6025\u7740\u9678\u3057\u305f\u7c73\u7a7a\u8ecd\u8f38\u9001\u6a5f\uff23\uff36\uff12\uff12\u30aa\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\uff11\u6a5f\u304c\u540c\u7a7a\u6e2f\u3092\u96e2\u9678\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>