ＮＰＢがまた誤審認める

　日本野球機構（ＮＰＢ）は４日、神宮球場で６月２９日に行われたヤクルト－阪神７回戦の走塁を巡る判定を誤審と認め、阪神に回答した。オリックス－ソフトバンク１０回戦で本塁打の判定を誤審と認め謝罪したばかり。

