ＳＫＥの松井珠理奈さんが休養

<p>\u3000\u540d\u53e4\u5c4b\u3092\u62e0\u70b9\u3068\u3059\u308b\u30a2\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u300c\uff33\uff2b\uff25\uff14\uff18\u300d\u306e\u4e2d\u5fc3\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3001\uff16\u6708\u306b\u958b\u50ac\u3055\u308c\u305f\uff21\uff2b\uff22\uff14\uff18\u306e\u9078\u629c\u7dcf\u9078\u6319\u3067\uff11\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u677e\u4e95\u73e0\u7406\u5948\u3055\u3093\u304c\u3001\u4f53\u8abf\u4e0d\u826f\u306e\u305f\u3081\u5f53\u9762\u4f11\u990a\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u904b\u55b6\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\uff17\u65e5\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>