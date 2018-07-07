ＳＫＥの松井珠理奈さんが休養

　名古屋を拠点とするアイドルグループ「ＳＫＥ４８」の中心メンバーで、６月に開催されたＡＫＢ４８の選抜総選挙で１位となった松井珠理奈さんが、体調不良のため当面休養すると、グループの運営会社が７日発表した。

