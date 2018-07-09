ほぼ通常運行に　地震の影響でダイヤ乱れの西鉄天神大牟田線

　西鉄によると、地震の影響で一部の列車に運休と遅れが出ていた天神大牟田線（太宰府線、甘木線含む）は９日午後１時１分現在、ほぼ通常ダイヤで運行している。

＝2018/07/09付 西日本新聞朝刊＝

