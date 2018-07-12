福岡県中間市の事故で運ばれたのは同市の６５歳男性

　福岡県警折尾署によると、１２日朝、同県中間市長津の路上で軽四輪貨物車と衝突して意識のない状態で病院に運ばれた自転車の男性は、同市に住む６５歳と分かった。

＝2018/07/12 西日本新聞＝

