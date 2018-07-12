福岡県中間市の事故で運ばれたのは同市の６５歳男性

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u6298\u5c3e\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u671d\u3001\u540c\u770c\u4e2d\u9593\u5e02\u9577\u6d25\u306e\u8def\u4e0a\u3067\u8efd\u56db\u8f2a\u8ca8\u7269\u8eca\u3068\u885d\u7a81\u3057\u3066\u610f\u8b58\u306e\u306a\u3044\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u904b\u3070\u308c\u305f\u81ea\u8ee2\u8eca\u306e\u7537\u6027\u306f\u3001\u540c\u5e02\u306b\u4f4f\u3080\uff16\uff15\u6b73\u3068\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/07\/12 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>