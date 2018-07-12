Ｗ杯代表の植田がベルギー移籍へ

　サッカーＪ１鹿島は１２日、ワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）ロシア大会日本代表ＤＦ植田直通（熊本県宇土市出身）がベルギー１部リーグのセルクル・ブリュージュに移籍することについて、クラブ間で基本合意に達したと発表した。

