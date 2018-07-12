Ｗ杯代表の植田がベルギー移籍へ

<p>\u3000\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\uff2a\uff11\u9e7f\u5cf6\u306f\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\uff08\uff37\u676f\uff09\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u5927\u4f1a\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\uff24\uff26\u690d\u7530\u76f4\u901a\uff08\u718a\u672c\u770c\u5b87\u571f\u5e02\u51fa\u8eab\uff09\u304c\u30d9\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u306e\u30bb\u30eb\u30af\u30eb\u30fb\u30d6\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b8\u30e5\u306b\u79fb\u7c4d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30d6\u9593\u3067\u57fa\u672c\u5408\u610f\u306b\u9054\u3057\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>