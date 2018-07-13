九州自動車道で下り小倉東ＩＣ付近で車両火災か

　北九州市消防局によると、１３日午前９時０３分ごろ、九州自動車道下り小倉東ＩＣ付近で車両火災のため消防車が出動した。この影響で登坂車線規制が行われている模様。

＝2018/07/13 西日本新聞＝

