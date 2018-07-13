九州自動車道で下り小倉東ＩＣ付近で車両火災か

<p>\u3000\u5317\u4e5d\u5dde\u5e02\u6d88\u9632\u5c40\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff13\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff19\u6642\uff10\uff13\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u4e5d\u5dde\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u9053\u4e0b\u308a\u5c0f\u5009\u6771\uff29\uff23\u4ed8\u8fd1\u3067\u8eca\u4e21\u706b\u707d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u6d88\u9632\u8eca\u304c\u51fa\u52d5\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u767b\u5742\u8eca\u7dda\u898f\u5236\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6a21\u69d8\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/07\/13 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>