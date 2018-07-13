異音で運転見合わせのＪＲ筑肥線運転再開　運休や列車の遅れも

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5217\u8eca\u306e\u7570\u97f3\u3067\u904b\u8ee2\u3092\u898b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u3044\u305f\uff2a\uff32\u7b51\u80a5\u7dda\u306f\uff11\uff13\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff13\u6642\uff11\uff14\u5206\u306b\u904b\u8ee2\u3092\u518d\u958b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u4e0a\u4e0b\u306b\u904b\u4f11\u3084\u9045\u5ef6\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p><br \/>\uff1d2018\/07\/13 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>