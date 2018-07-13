異音で運転見合わせのＪＲ筑肥線運転再開　運休や列車の遅れも

　ＪＲ九州によると、列車の異音で運転を見合わせていたＪＲ筑肥線は１３日午後３時１４分に運転を再開した。トラブルの影響で上下に運休や遅延が出ている。


＝2018/07/13 西日本新聞＝

