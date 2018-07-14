海外贈賄疑惑で司法取引初適用

<p>\u3000\u30bf\u30a4\u306e\u767a\u96fb\u6240\u5efa\u8a2d\u306b\u7d61\u3093\u3067\u6d6e\u4e0a\u3057\u305f\u8d08\u8cc4\u7591\u60d1\u3092\u5de1\u308a\u3001\u53d7\u6ce8\u3057\u305f\u65e5\u672c\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u6771\u4eac\u5730\u691c\u306e\u9593\u3067\u3001\u6cd5\u4eba\u306e\u5211\u4e8b\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u514d\u308c\u308b\u898b\u8fd4\u308a\u306b\u793e\u54e1\u3078\u306e\u635c\u67fb\u306b\u5354\u529b\u3059\u308b\u53f8\u6cd5\u53d6\u5f15\u304c\u6210\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u306e\u8a71\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff16\u6708\u306e\u5236\u5ea6\u958b\u59cb\u4ee5\u964d\u3001\u521d\u9069\u7528\u3002<\/p>