海外贈賄疑惑で司法取引初適用

　タイの発電所建設に絡んで浮上した贈賄疑惑を巡り、受注した日本企業と東京地検の間で、法人の刑事責任を免れる見返りに社員への捜査に協力する司法取引が成立したことが１４日、関係者の話で分かった。６月の制度開始以降、初適用。

