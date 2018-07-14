ＪＲ日豊線、ダイヤ乱れる

<p>\u3000\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff10\u6642\uff13\uff19\u5206\u3001\uff2a\uff32\u65e5\u8c4a\u7dda\u306e\u7bc9\u57ce\u2010\u690e\u7530\u9593\u3092\u8d70\u884c\u4e2d\u306e\u4e0a\u308a\u7279\u6025\u30bd\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\uff11\uff18\u53f7\u306b\u7570\u5e38\u97f3\u3092\u611f\u77e5\u3001\u4e57\u52d9\u54e1\u304c\u73fe\u5834\u78ba\u8a8d\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u3001\u4e0a\u4e0b\u7dda\u3068\u3082\u6700\u5927\uff12\uff10\u5206\u306e\u9045\u308c\u304c\u751f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/07\/14 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>