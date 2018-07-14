ＪＲ日豊線、ダイヤ乱れる

　１４日午前１０時３９分、ＪＲ日豊線の築城‐椎田間を走行中の上り特急ソニック１８号に異常音を感知、乗務員が現場確認を行った。この影響で、上下線とも最大２０分の遅れが生じている。

＝2018/07/14 西日本新聞＝

