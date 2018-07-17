日大アメフット部新監督に立命大元コーチ橋詰氏が内定

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u5927\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u90e8\u306e\u65b0\u76e3\u7763\u306b\u3001\u5f37\u8c6a\u306e\u7acb\u547d\u9928\u5927\u3067\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u305f\u5b9f\u7e3e\u304c\u3042\u308b\u6a4b\u8a70\u529f\u6c0f\u304c\u5185\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u8f9e\u4efb\u3057\u305f\u5185\u7530\u6b63\u4eba\u524d\u76e3\u7763\u306e\u5f8c\u4efb\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002<\/p>