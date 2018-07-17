日大アメフット部新監督に立命大元コーチ橋詰氏が内定

　日本大アメリカンフットボール部の新監督に、強豪の立命館大でコーチを務めた実績がある橋詰功氏が内定したことが１７日、関係者への取材で分かった。辞任した内田正人前監督の後任となる。

