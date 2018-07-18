女子高生が複数の外国人風の男から追いかけられる　大分県宇佐市

　大分県警宇佐署によると、１７日午後６時３０分ごろ、同県宇佐市内で女子高校生が帰宅中に複数の外国人風の男から追いかけられ、声を掛けられたという。


＝2018/07/18 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]