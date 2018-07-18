女子高生が複数の外国人風の男から追いかけられる　大分県宇佐市

<p>\u3000\u5927\u5206\u770c\u8b66\u5b87\u4f50\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff17\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff16\u6642\uff13\uff10\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u540c\u770c\u5b87\u4f50\u5e02\u5185\u3067\u5973\u5b50\u9ad8\u6821\u751f\u304c\u5e30\u5b85\u4e2d\u306b\u8907\u6570\u306e\u5916\u56fd\u4eba\u98a8\u306e\u7537\u304b\u3089\u8ffd\u3044\u304b\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3001\u58f0\u3092\u639b\u3051\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p><br \/>\uff1d2018\/07\/18 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>