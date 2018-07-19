防衛相、オスプレイ配備で佐賀知事と２３日にも会談へ

<p>\u3000\u5c0f\u91ce\u5bfa\u4e94\u5178\u9632\u885b\u76f8\u306f\u9678\u4e0a\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u304c\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u8f38\u9001\u6a5f\uff36\uff12\uff12\u30aa\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u306e\u4f50\u8cc0\u7a7a\u6e2f\u3078\u306e\u914d\u5099\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u5de1\u308a\u3001\uff12\uff13\u65e5\u306b\u3082\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u3092\u8a2a\u554f\u3057\u3066\u5c71\u53e3\u7965\u7fa9\u77e5\u4e8b\u3068\u4f1a\u8ac7\u3059\u308b\u3002\u8907\u6570\u306e\u9632\u885b\u7701\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u304c\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>