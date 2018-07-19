防衛相、オスプレイ配備で佐賀知事と２３日にも会談へ

　小野寺五典防衛相は陸上自衛隊が導入する輸送機Ｖ２２オスプレイの佐賀空港への配備計画を巡り、２３日にも佐賀県を訪問して山口祥義知事と会談する。複数の防衛省関係者が１９日、明らかにした。

