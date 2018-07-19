政府が児童福祉司２千人増へ　東京都目黒区の女児虐待死事件を受け

<p>\u3000\u6771\u4eac\u90fd\u76ee\u9ed2\u533a\u306e\u5973\u5150\u8650\u5f85\u6b7b\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u653f\u5e9c\u304c\uff12\uff10\uff12\uff12\u5e74\u5ea6\u307e\u3067\u306b\u3001\u5b50\u3069\u3082\u3084\u4fdd\u8b77\u8005\u306e\u76f8\u8ac7\u306b\u5f53\u305f\u308b\u5150\u7ae5\u798f\u7949\u53f8\u3092\u7d04\uff12\u5343\u4eba\u5897\u3084\u3059\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u56fa\u3081\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u653f\u5e9c\u306e\u7dca\u6025\u5bfe\u7b56\u306b\u76db\u308a\u8fbc\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3002<\/p>