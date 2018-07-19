政府が児童福祉司２千人増へ　東京都目黒区の女児虐待死事件を受け

　東京都目黒区の女児虐待死事件を受け、政府が２０２２年度までに、子どもや保護者の相談に当たる児童福祉司を約２千人増やす方針を固めたことが１９日、関係者への取材で分かった。政府の緊急対策に盛り込まれる。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]