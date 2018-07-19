九電玄海４号機が営業運転に復帰

　九州電力は１９日、６月に再稼働した佐賀県の玄海原発４号機が原子力規制委員会の最終検査を終え、営業運転に復帰したと発表した。鹿児島県の川内原発１、２号機、玄海３号機に続き、管内４基目の再稼働工程が完了した。

