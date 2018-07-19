九電玄海４号機が営業運転に復帰

<p>\u3000\u4e5d\u5dde\u96fb\u529b\u306f\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\uff16\u6708\u306b\u518d\u7a3c\u50cd\u3057\u305f\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u306e\u7384\u6d77\u539f\u767a\uff14\u53f7\u6a5f\u304c\u539f\u5b50\u529b\u898f\u5236\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u306e\u6700\u7d42\u691c\u67fb\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u3001\u55b6\u696d\u904b\u8ee2\u306b\u5fa9\u5e30\u3057\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u770c\u306e\u5ddd\u5185\u539f\u767a\uff11\u3001\uff12\u53f7\u6a5f\u3001\u7384\u6d77\uff13\u53f7\u6a5f\u306b\u7d9a\u304d\u3001\u7ba1\u5185\uff14\u57fa\u76ee\u306e\u518d\u7a3c\u50cd\u5de5\u7a0b\u304c\u5b8c\u4e86\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>