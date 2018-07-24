国士舘（東京）が2年ぶり優勝　金鷲旗高校柔道男子

　平成３０（２０１８）年度金鷲旗高校柔道大会は最終日の２４日、福岡市博多区のマリンメッセ福岡で男子の決勝があり、国士舘（東京）が天理（奈良）を下して２年ぶりの優勝を決めた。

＝2018/07/24 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]