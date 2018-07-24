国士舘（東京）が2年ぶり優勝　金鷲旗高校柔道男子

<p>\u3000\u5e73\u6210\uff13\uff10\uff08\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff18\uff09\u5e74\u5ea6\u91d1\u9df2\u65d7\u9ad8\u6821\u67d4\u9053\u5927\u4f1a\u306f\u6700\u7d42\u65e5\u306e\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u535a\u591a\u533a\u306e\u30de\u30ea\u30f3\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u798f\u5ca1\u3067\u7537\u5b50\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u56fd\u58eb\u8218\uff08\u6771\u4eac\uff09\u304c\u5929\u7406\uff08\u5948\u826f\uff09\u3092\u4e0b\u3057\u3066\uff12\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u512a\u52dd\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3002<\/p><p><\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/07\/24 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>