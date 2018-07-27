福岡市早良区の油山高齢男性の変死体発見

　福岡県警早良署によると、２７日午前９時４分ごろ、福岡市早良区重留の油山山中の沢で、行方不明者を捜索していた警察官が死亡している高齢の男性１人を発見した。同署で身元など詳細を調査中。

＝2018/07/27 西日本新聞＝

