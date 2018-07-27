福岡市早良区の油山高齢男性の変死体発見

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u65e9\u826f\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff19\u6642\uff14\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u65e9\u826f\u533a\u91cd\u7559\u306e\u6cb9\u5c71\u5c71\u4e2d\u306e\u6ca2\u3067\u3001\u884c\u65b9\u4e0d\u660e\u8005\u3092\u635c\u7d22\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u8b66\u5bdf\u5b98\u304c\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u9ad8\u9f62\u306e\u7537\u6027\uff11\u4eba\u3092\u767a\u898b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u540c\u7f72\u3067\u8eab\u5143\u306a\u3069\u8a73\u7d30\u3092\u8abf\u67fb\u4e2d\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/07\/27 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>