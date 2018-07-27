未明の長崎市江戸町で痴漢発生　女性が男から体触られる

　長崎県警によると、２７日午前０時１０分ごろ、長崎市江戸町の路上で女性が男から身体を触られる事件が起きたという。男は年齢３０～４０歳、身長１７０センチくらいの中肉。

＝2018/07/27 西日本新聞＝

