旧優生保護法問題、宮崎で３７人分の記名資料

<p>\u3000\u65e7\u512a\u751f\u4fdd\u8b77\u6cd5\u4e0b\u3067\u969c\u5bb3\u8005\u3089\u3078\u306e\u4e0d\u598a\u624b\u8853\u304c\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3055\u308c\u305f\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3001\u5bae\u5d0e\u770c\u306f\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u624b\u8853\u5b9f\u65bd\u3092\u3046\u304b\u304c\u308f\u305b\u308b\u8cc7\u6599\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u308a\u3001\uff13\uff17\u4eba\u5206\u306e\u500b\u4eba\u540d\u304c\u8a18\u3057\u3066\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u540c\u770c\u3067\u500b\u4eba\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u8cc7\u6599\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u308b\u306e\u306f\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3002<\/p>