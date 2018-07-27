旧優生保護法問題、宮崎で３７人分の記名資料

　旧優生保護法下で障害者らへの不妊手術が繰り返された問題で、宮崎県は２７日、手術実施をうかがわせる資料が見つかり、３７人分の個人名が記してあったと明らかにした。同県で個人を特定できる資料が見つかるのは初めて。

