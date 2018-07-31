北朝鮮がＩＣＢＭ開発継続と報道

　【ワシントン共同】米紙ワシントン・ポスト電子版は３０日、米情報当局の関係者の話として、北朝鮮が平壌郊外の山陰洞にあるミサイル工場で、液体燃料式エンジンを搭載した大陸間弾道ミサイル（ＩＣＢＭ）の開発を続けている形跡があると報じた。

