文科省、公立高校核に地域人材育成へ

<p>\u3000\u6587\u90e8\u79d1\u5b66\u7701\u306f\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u5404\u5730\u306e\u516c\u7acb\u9ad8\u6821\u3092\u6838\u306b\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u5730\u57df\u3092\u652f\u3048\u308b\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\u4e8b\u696d\u3092\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff19\u5e74\u5ea6\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3002\u81ea\u6cbb\u4f53\u3084\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3001\u5730\u57df\u632f\u8208\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u5b9f\u8df5\u7684\u306a\u6388\u696d\u3092\u5c55\u958b\u3002\u5fc5\u8981\u7d4c\u8cbb\u3092\u6765\u5e74\u5ea6\u4e88\u7b97\u6848\u306e\u6982\u7b97\u8981\u6c42\u306b\u76db\u308a\u8fbc\u3080\u3002<\/p>