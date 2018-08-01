文科省、公立高校核に地域人材育成へ

　文部科学省は１日、各地の公立高校を核に、将来の地域を支える人材を育成する事業を２０１９年度から始める方針を決めた。自治体や企業と連携し、地域振興につながる実践的な授業を展開。必要経費を来年度予算案の概算要求に盛り込む。

