有明海再生で農相に要望　佐賀の漁業団体代表者ら

　国営諫早湾干拓事業（長崎県）の排水門開門訴訟に関連し、有明海沿岸の佐賀県の漁業団体や山口祥義知事らが３日、農林水産省を訪れ、斎藤健農相に有明海の再生事業の継続などを求めた要望書を提出した。

