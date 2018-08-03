有明海再生で農相に要望　佐賀の漁業団体代表者ら

<p>\u3000\u56fd\u55b6\u8aeb\u65e9\u6e7e\u5e72\u62d3\u4e8b\u696d\uff08\u9577\u5d0e\u770c\uff09\u306e\u6392\u6c34\u9580\u958b\u9580\u8a34\u8a1f\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3057\u3001\u6709\u660e\u6d77\u6cbf\u5cb8\u306e\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u306e\u6f01\u696d\u56e3\u4f53\u3084\u5c71\u53e3\u7965\u7fa9\u77e5\u4e8b\u3089\u304c\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u8fb2\u6797\u6c34\u7523\u7701\u3092\u8a2a\u308c\u3001\u658e\u85e4\u5065\u8fb2\u76f8\u306b\u6709\u660e\u6d77\u306e\u518d\u751f\u4e8b\u696d\u306e\u7d99\u7d9a\u306a\u3069\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u305f\u8981\u671b\u66f8\u3092\u63d0\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>