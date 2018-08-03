東京・世田谷の一家４人殺害事件で、現場のバッグに頭髪

<p>\u3000\uff12\uff10\uff10\uff10\u5e74\uff11\uff12\u6708\u306b\u6771\u4eac\u90fd\u4e16\u7530\u8c37\u533a\u3067\u4e00\u5bb6\uff14\u4eba\u304c\u6bba\u5bb3\u3055\u308c\u305f\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3067\u3001\u73fe\u5834\u306b\u6b8b\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d2\u30c3\u30d7\u30d0\u30c3\u30b0\u306e\u4e2d\u304b\u3089\u9ed2\u8272\u306e\u982d\u9aea\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u8b66\u8996\u5e81\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u8b66\u8996\u5e81\u306f\u72af\u4eba\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3068\u307f\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>