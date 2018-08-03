東京・世田谷の一家４人殺害事件で、現場のバッグに頭髪

　２０００年１２月に東京都世田谷区で一家４人が殺害された事件で、現場に残されたヒップバッグの中から黒色の頭髪が見つかっていたことが３日、警視庁への取材で分かった。警視庁は犯人のものとみている。

