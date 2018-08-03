日大アメフット部の内田前監督らが異議申し立て

<p>\u3000\u95a2\u6771\u5b66\u751f\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u9023\u76df\u306e\u67ff\u6ca2\u512a\u4e8c\u7406\u4e8b\u9577\u306f\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u60aa\u8cea\u306a\u53cd\u5247\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u65e5\u672c\u5927\u30a2\u30e1\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u90e8\u306e\u5185\u7530\u6b63\u4eba\u524d\u76e3\u7763\u3089\u304b\u3089\u3001\u9664\u540d\u51e6\u5206\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u7570\u8b70\u7533\u3057\u7acb\u3066\u66f8\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>