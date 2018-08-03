日大アメフット部の内田前監督らが異議申し立て

　関東学生アメリカンフットボール連盟の柿沢優二理事長は３日、悪質な反則問題があった日本大アメフット部の内田正人前監督らから、除名処分に対する異議申し立て書を受け取っていたと発表した。

