ＮＴＴ、海賊版サイト遮断見送り

　ＮＴＴグループが、漫画を無料で読める海賊版サイト「漫画村」などを対象に準備してきた接続遮断を中止する方針を固めたことが３日、分かった。サイト停止などでアクセスが激減しているとして、ひとまず見送る。

