ＮＴＴ、海賊版サイト遮断見送り

<p>\u3000\uff2e\uff34\uff34\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u304c\u3001\u6f2b\u753b\u3092\u7121\u6599\u3067\u8aad\u3081\u308b\u6d77\u8cca\u7248\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u300c\u6f2b\u753b\u6751\u300d\u306a\u3069\u3092\u5bfe\u8c61\u306b\u6e96\u5099\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u63a5\u7d9a\u906e\u65ad\u3092\u4e2d\u6b62\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u56fa\u3081\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u505c\u6b62\u306a\u3069\u3067\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u304c\u6fc0\u6e1b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3072\u3068\u307e\u305a\u898b\u9001\u308b\u3002<\/p>