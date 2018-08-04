福北ゆたか線、運転再開

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306f\u3001\u7dda\u8def\u306e\u7570\u5e38\u306b\u3088\u308a\uff14\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff13\u6642\u904e\u304e\u304b\u3089\u798f\u5317\u3086\u305f\u304b\u7dda\u306e\u6842\u5ddd\u2015\u7be0\u6817\u9593\u3067\u904b\u8ee2\u3092\u898b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5fa9\u65e7\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u540c\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff16\u6642\uff13\uff10\u5206\u306b\u904b\u8ee2\u3092\u518d\u958b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/04 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>