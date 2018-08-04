福北ゆたか線、運転再開

　ＪＲ九州は、線路の異常により４日午後３時過ぎから福北ゆたか線の桂川―篠栗間で運転を見合わせていたが、復旧作業を終え同日午後６時３０分に運転を再開した。

＝2018/08/04 西日本新聞＝

関連記事

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]