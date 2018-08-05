藤蔭が星稜に４―９で敗れる　全国高校野球選手権

　第１００回全国高校野球選手権大会は５日、甲子園球場で開幕。開会式に続く１回戦で、２８年ぶり出場の藤蔭（大分）は今春の選抜大会でベスト８に入った星稜（石川）に４―９で敗れた。

＝2018/08/05 西日本新聞＝

