藤蔭が星稜に４―９で敗れる　全国高校野球選手権

<p>\u3000\u7b2c\uff11\uff10\uff10\u56de\u5168\u56fd\u9ad8\u6821\u91ce\u7403\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u5927\u4f1a\u306f\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u7532\u5b50\u5712\u7403\u5834\u3067\u958b\u5e55\u3002\u958b\u4f1a\u5f0f\u306b\u7d9a\u304f\uff11\u56de\u6226\u3067\u3001\uff12\uff18\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u51fa\u5834\u306e\u85e4\u852d\uff08\u5927\u5206\uff09\u306f\u4eca\u6625\u306e\u9078\u629c\u5927\u4f1a\u3067\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\uff18\u306b\u5165\u3063\u305f\u661f\u7a1c\uff08\u77f3\u5ddd\uff09\u306b\uff14\u2015\uff19\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p><p><\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/05 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>