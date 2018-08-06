ほぼ平常通りの運行に　列車からの異臭で車両点検のＪＲ日豊線

　ＪＲ九州によると、乗客からの異臭申告で車内安全確認を行った影響により、一部列車に遅れが出ていた日豊線は６日午後４時４０分現在、ほぼ平常通り運転しているという。

＝2018/08/06 西日本新聞＝

