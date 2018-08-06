ほぼ平常通りの運行に　列車からの異臭で車両点検のＪＲ日豊線

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u4e57\u5ba2\u304b\u3089\u306e\u7570\u81ed\u7533\u544a\u3067\u8eca\u5185\u5b89\u5168\u78ba\u8a8d\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u305f\u65e5\u8c4a\u7dda\u306f\uff16\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff14\u6642\uff14\uff10\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u307b\u307c\u5e73\u5e38\u901a\u308a\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/06 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>