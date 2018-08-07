昨年入試１次で１０人前後に加点　東京医科大医学部医学科

　昨年の東京医科大医学部医学科の一般入試１次試験で、１０人前後の受験生に加点する不正な得点操作が行われていたことが７日、関係者への取材で分かった。今年の１次試験では６人に加点されていた。

