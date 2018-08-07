昨年入試１次で１０人前後に加点　東京医科大医学部医学科

<p>\u3000\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u6771\u4eac\u533b\u79d1\u5927\u533b\u5b66\u90e8\u533b\u5b66\u79d1\u306e\u4e00\u822c\u5165\u8a66\uff11\u6b21\u8a66\u9a13\u3067\u3001\uff11\uff10\u4eba\u524d\u5f8c\u306e\u53d7\u9a13\u751f\u306b\u52a0\u70b9\u3059\u308b\u4e0d\u6b63\u306a\u5f97\u70b9\u64cd\u4f5c\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u5e74\u306e\uff11\u6b21\u8a66\u9a13\u3067\u306f\uff16\u4eba\u306b\u52a0\u70b9\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002<\/p>