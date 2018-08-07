福岡都市高速金の隈入口は現在も閉鎖中

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u5317\u4e5d\u5dde\u9ad8\u901f\u9053\u8def\u516c\u793e\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff17\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff10\u6642\uff12\uff15\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u90fd\u5e02\u9ad8\u901f\u9053\u8def\u306e\u74b0\u72b6\u7dda\u5916\u56de\u308a\u304b\u3089\uff12\u53f7\u592a\u5bb0\u5e9c\u7dda\u65b9\u9762\u3078\u5411\u304b\u3046\u91d1\u306e\u9688\u5165\u53e3\u304c\u73fe\u5728\u3082\u9589\u9396\u4e2d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p><br \/>\uff1d2018\/08\/07 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>