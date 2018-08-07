福岡都市高速金の隈入口は現在も閉鎖中

　福岡北九州高速道路公社によると、７日午前１０時２５分現在、福岡都市高速道路の環状線外回りから２号太宰府線方面へ向かう金の隈入口が現在も閉鎖中という。


＝2018/08/07 西日本新聞＝

