自衛官採用年齢、上限６歳引き上げ３２歳に

<p>\u3000\u9632\u885b\u7701\u306f\u81ea\u885b\u5b98\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u5e74\u9f62\u306e\u4e0a\u9650\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u73fe\u884c\u306e\uff12\uff16\u6b73\u304b\u3089\uff13\uff12\u6b73\u306b\uff16\u6b73\u5f15\u304d\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u56fa\u3081\u305f\u3002\u653f\u5e9c\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u304c\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5c11\u5b50\u5316\u306a\u3069\u304c\u80cc\u666f\u3002\uff11\uff10\u6708\u304b\u3089\u306e\u5b9f\u65bd\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u3002<\/p>