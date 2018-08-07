自衛官採用年齢、上限６歳引き上げ３２歳に

　防衛省は自衛官の採用年齢の上限について現行の２６歳から３２歳に６歳引き上げる方針を固めた。政府関係者が７日、明らかにした。少子化などが背景。１０月からの実施を目指す。

