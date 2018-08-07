乳児用液体ミルク、製造可能に　基準を定めた省令８日施行

　加藤勝信厚生労働相は７日の記者会見で、乳児用の液体ミルクを製造、販売するための基準を定めた省令が８日に施行されると明らかにした。液体ミルクは海外では広く利用されており、国内での流通が課題になっていた。

