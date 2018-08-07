乳児用液体ミルク、製造可能に　基準を定めた省令８日施行

<p>\u3000\u52a0\u85e4\u52dd\u4fe1\u539a\u751f\u52b4\u50cd\u76f8\u306f\uff17\u65e5\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u3001\u4e73\u5150\u7528\u306e\u6db2\u4f53\u30df\u30eb\u30af\u3092\u88fd\u9020\u3001\u8ca9\u58f2\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u57fa\u6e96\u3092\u5b9a\u3081\u305f\u7701\u4ee4\u304c\uff18\u65e5\u306b\u65bd\u884c\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6db2\u4f53\u30df\u30eb\u30af\u306f\u6d77\u5916\u3067\u306f\u5e83\u304f\u5229\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u56fd\u5185\u3067\u306e\u6d41\u901a\u304c\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002<\/p>