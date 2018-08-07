福岡市東区の海岸で男性１人が溺れる

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u6771\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff17\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff11\uff12\u6642\uff15\uff10\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u6771\u533a\u5927\u5cb3\u306e\u5317\u897f\u7d04\uff18\uff10\u30e1\u30fc\u30c8\u30eb\u306e\u6d77\u5cb8\u3067\u3001\u7537\u6027\u304c\uff11\u4eba\u6eba\u308c\u305f\u3068\u306e\u901a\u5831\u304c\u6d88\u9632\u306b\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u7537\u6027\u306f\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u904b\u3070\u308c\u305f\u3002\u540c\u7f72\u3067\u8a73\u7d30\u3092\u8abf\u67fb\u4e2d\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/07 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>