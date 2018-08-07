福岡市東区の海岸で男性１人が溺れる

　福岡東署によると、７日午後１２時５０分ごろ、福岡市東区大岳の北西約８０メートルの海岸で、男性が１人溺れたとの通報が消防にあった。男性は病院に運ばれた。同署で詳細を調査中。

＝2018/08/07 西日本新聞＝

