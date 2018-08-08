ＪＲ大牟田駅で信号故障　鹿児島線で一部区間運転見合わせ

　ＪＲ九州によると、８日午前５時４６分、鹿児島線大牟田駅で信号に異常が発生しているため、同駅から下り方面の列車が発車できない状態という。大牟田―荒尾駅間で運転を見合わせている。

＝2018/08/08 西日本新聞＝

