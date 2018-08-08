ＪＲ大牟田駅で信号故障　鹿児島線で一部区間運転見合わせ

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff18\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff15\u6642\uff14\uff16\u5206\u3001\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u7dda\u5927\u725f\u7530\u99c5\u3067\u4fe1\u53f7\u306b\u7570\u5e38\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u540c\u99c5\u304b\u3089\u4e0b\u308a\u65b9\u9762\u306e\u5217\u8eca\u304c\u767a\u8eca\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u72b6\u614b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u5927\u725f\u7530\u2015\u8352\u5c3e\u99c5\u9593\u3067\u904b\u8ee2\u3092\u898b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/08 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>