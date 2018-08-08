福岡都市高速金の隈入口が再び閉鎖

　福岡北九州高速道路公社によると、午前１０時５０分現在、福岡都市高速道路環状線外回りから２号太宰府線方面へ向かう金の隈入口が再び閉鎖されたという。

＝2018/08/08 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]