オスプレイの安全性確認と佐賀県知事

<p>\u3000\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u306e\u5c71\u53e3\u7965\u7fa9\u77e5\u4e8b\u306f\uff18\u65e5\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u3001\u9678\u4e0a\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u304c\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u8f38\u9001\u6a5f\u30aa\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u306e\u4f50\u8cc0\u7a7a\u6e2f\u3078\u306e\u914d\u5099\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u5de1\u308a\u3001\u9632\u885b\u7701\u304c\u793a\u3057\u305f\u6a5f\u4f53\u306e\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u3068\u5b89\u5168\u5bfe\u7b56\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u4e0d\u5408\u7406\u306a\u70b9\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002<\/p>