オスプレイの安全性確認と佐賀県知事

　佐賀県の山口祥義知事は８日の記者会見で、陸上自衛隊が導入する輸送機オスプレイの佐賀空港への配備計画を巡り、防衛省が示した機体の安全性と安全対策について「不合理な点はないと確認した」と述べた。

