大阪空港の滑走路閉鎖解除は午後２時すぎ

　大阪空港を運営する関西エアポートによると、大阪空港の滑走路の閉鎖解除は、８日午後２時すぎになる見通し。全日空機から漏れたオイルが滑走路などに付着し、清掃に時間がかかるとしている。

