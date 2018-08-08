大阪空港の滑走路閉鎖解除は午後２時すぎ

<p>\u3000\u5927\u962a\u7a7a\u6e2f\u3092\u904b\u55b6\u3059\u308b\u95a2\u897f\u30a8\u30a2\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5927\u962a\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306e\u6ed1\u8d70\u8def\u306e\u9589\u9396\u89e3\u9664\u306f\u3001\uff18\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\u3059\u304e\u306b\u306a\u308b\u898b\u901a\u3057\u3002\u5168\u65e5\u7a7a\u6a5f\u304b\u3089\u6f0f\u308c\u305f\u30aa\u30a4\u30eb\u304c\u6ed1\u8d70\u8def\u306a\u3069\u306b\u4ed8\u7740\u3057\u3001\u6e05\u6383\u306b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>