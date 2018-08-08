警察の出発許可で現場開通　西鉄天神大牟田線平尾駅の人身事故

　西鉄によると、天神大牟田線平尾駅構内で起きた人身事故で、８日午後１２時５６分現在、警察の出発許可が出たため現場開通した。一部の列車に遅れと運休が発生しているという。


＝2018/08/08 西日本新聞＝

