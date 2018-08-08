警察の出発許可で現場開通　西鉄天神大牟田線平尾駅の人身事故

<p>\u3000\u897f\u9244\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5929\u795e\u5927\u725f\u7530\u7dda\u5e73\u5c3e\u99c5\u69cb\u5185\u3067\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u4eba\u8eab\u4e8b\u6545\u3067\u3001\uff18\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff11\uff12\u6642\uff15\uff16\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u8b66\u5bdf\u306e\u51fa\u767a\u8a31\u53ef\u304c\u51fa\u305f\u305f\u3081\u73fe\u5834\u958b\u901a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u3068\u904b\u4f11\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p><br \/>\uff1d2018\/08\/08 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>