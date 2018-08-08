列車と接触の女性　意識あり命に別状なし　西鉄平尾駅人身事故

　福岡中央署によると、西鉄平尾駅の人身事故で、列車と接触した同県在住の女性（３６）は福岡市内の病院に搬送されて治療中。意識はあり命に別状はないという。

＝2018/08/08 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]