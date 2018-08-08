列車と接触の女性　意識あり命に別状なし　西鉄平尾駅人身事故

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u4e2d\u592e\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u897f\u9244\u5e73\u5c3e\u99c5\u306e\u4eba\u8eab\u4e8b\u6545\u3067\u3001\u5217\u8eca\u3068\u63a5\u89e6\u3057\u305f\u540c\u770c\u5728\u4f4f\u306e\u5973\u6027\uff08\uff13\uff16\uff09\u306f\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u5185\u306e\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u642c\u9001\u3055\u308c\u3066\u6cbb\u7642\u4e2d\u3002\u610f\u8b58\u306f\u3042\u308a\u547d\u306b\u5225\u72b6\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/08 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>