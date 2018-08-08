沖縄・翁長知事が意識混濁の状態

<p>\u3000\u6c96\u7e04\u770c\u306f\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u81b5\u304c\u3093\u306e\u5207\u9664\u624b\u8853\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u7642\u990a\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u516c\u52d9\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u7fc1\u9577\u96c4\u5fd7\u77e5\u4e8b\u304c\u610f\u8b58\u6df7\u6fc1\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u9665\u3063\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u901f\u3084\u304b\u306b\u8b1d\u82b1\u559c\u4e00\u90ce\u526f\u77e5\u4e8b\u3092\u8077\u52d9\u4ee3\u7406\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>