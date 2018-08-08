沖縄・翁長知事が意識混濁の状態

　沖縄県は８日、膵がんの切除手術を受け、療養しながら公務を続ける翁長雄志知事が意識混濁の状態に陥ったと発表した。速やかに謝花喜一郎副知事を職務代理とすることも明らかにした。

