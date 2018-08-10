車いすラグビー世界選手権で日本が初優勝

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30b7\u30c9\u30cb\u30fc\u5171\u540c\u3011\u8eca\u3044\u3059\u30e9\u30b0\u30d3\u30fc\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u306f\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u30b7\u30c9\u30cb\u30fc\u3067\u6c7a\u52dd\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30ea\u30aa\u30c7\u30b8\u30e3\u30cd\u30a4\u30ed\u30fb\u30d1\u30e9\u30ea\u30f3\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u9285\u30e1\u30c0\u30eb\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u30ea\u30aa\u5927\u4f1a\u91d1\u30e1\u30c0\u30eb\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\uff16\uff12\uff0d\uff16\uff11\u3067\u7834\u308a\u3001\u30d1\u30e9\u30ea\u30f3\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u521d\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>