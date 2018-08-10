車いすラグビー世界選手権で日本が初優勝

　【シドニー共同】車いすラグビーの世界選手権は１０日、シドニーで決勝が行われ、リオデジャネイロ・パラリンピック銅メダルの日本はリオ大会金メダルのオーストラリアを６２－６１で破り、パラリンピック、世界選手権を通じて初優勝した。

