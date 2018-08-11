滋賀の排水路で胴体だけの遺体

　滋賀県警によると、１１日午前８時２０分ごろ、同県草津市の農業用排水路で、首などが切断された胴体だけの遺体が浮いているのを通行人が見つけた。県警は死体遺棄事件の可能性があるとみて捜査を始めた。

