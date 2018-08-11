滋賀の排水路で胴体だけの遺体

<p>\u3000\u6ecb\u8cc0\u770c\u8b66\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff11\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff18\u6642\uff12\uff10\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u540c\u770c\u8349\u6d25\u5e02\u306e\u8fb2\u696d\u7528\u6392\u6c34\u8def\u3067\u3001\u9996\u306a\u3069\u304c\u5207\u65ad\u3055\u308c\u305f\u80f4\u4f53\u3060\u3051\u306e\u907a\u4f53\u304c\u6d6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3092\u901a\u884c\u4eba\u304c\u898b\u3064\u3051\u305f\u3002\u770c\u8b66\u306f\u6b7b\u4f53\u907a\u68c4\u4e8b\u4ef6\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u307f\u3066\u635c\u67fb\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3002<\/p>