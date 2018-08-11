ＪＲ長崎線、佐世保線でダイヤ乱れる

　ＪＲ九州によると、１１日午前１１時１４分ごろ、ＪＲ神埼駅で急病の乗客の救護を行った影響で、長崎線下り、佐世保線の上下線の一部に最大１０分程度の遅れが発生している。


＝2018/08/11 西日本新聞＝

