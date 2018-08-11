ＪＲ長崎線、佐世保線でダイヤ乱れる

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff11\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff11\u6642\uff11\uff14\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\uff2a\uff32\u795e\u57fc\u99c5\u3067\u6025\u75c5\u306e\u4e57\u5ba2\u306e\u6551\u8b77\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u3001\u9577\u5d0e\u7dda\u4e0b\u308a\u3001\u4f50\u4e16\u4fdd\u7dda\u306e\u4e0a\u4e0b\u7dda\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306b\u6700\u5927\uff11\uff10\u5206\u7a0b\u5ea6\u306e\u9045\u308c\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p><br \/>\uff1d2018\/08\/11 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>