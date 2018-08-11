防災ヘリの位置情報消失、４０分気付かず

　群馬県の防災ヘリコプター墜落事故で、県は衛星利用測位システム（ＧＰＳ）を用いた位置情報の通信がヘリから途絶えたことに約４０分気付かず、県警ヘリが捜索に出発するのに３時間近くを要していたことが１１日、県への取材で分かった。

