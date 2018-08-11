防災ヘリの位置情報消失、４０分気付かず

<p>\u3000\u7fa4\u99ac\u770c\u306e\u9632\u707d\u30d8\u30ea\u30b3\u30d7\u30bf\u30fc\u589c\u843d\u4e8b\u6545\u3067\u3001\u770c\u306f\u885b\u661f\u5229\u7528\u6e2c\u4f4d\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\uff08\uff27\uff30\uff33\uff09\u3092\u7528\u3044\u305f\u4f4d\u7f6e\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u901a\u4fe1\u304c\u30d8\u30ea\u304b\u3089\u9014\u7d76\u3048\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u7d04\uff14\uff10\u5206\u6c17\u4ed8\u304b\u305a\u3001\u770c\u8b66\u30d8\u30ea\u304c\u635c\u7d22\u306b\u51fa\u767a\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\uff13\u6642\u9593\u8fd1\u304f\u3092\u8981\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u770c\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>