熊本地震の仮住まい被災者３万人切る

<p>\u3000\u718a\u672c\u770c\u306f\uff11\uff13\u65e5\u3001\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff16\u5e74\uff14\u6708\u306e\u718a\u672c\u5730\u9707\u3067\u81ea\u5b85\u304c\u88ab\u5bb3\u306b\u906d\u3044\u3001\u4eee\u8a2d\u4f4f\u5b85\u306b\u4e00\u6642\u7684\u306b\u8eab\u3092\u5bc4\u305b\u308b\u88ab\u707d\u8005\u304c\u4eca\u5e74\uff17\u6708\u672b\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u7d04\uff12\u4e07\uff18\u5343\u4eba\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\uff13\u4e07\u4eba\u3092\u4e0b\u56de\u3063\u305f\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>