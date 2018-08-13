熊本地震の仮住まい被災者３万人切る

　熊本県は１３日、２０１６年４月の熊本地震で自宅が被害に遭い、仮設住宅に一時的に身を寄せる被災者が今年７月末時点で約２万８千人となり、３万人を下回ったと明らかにした。

