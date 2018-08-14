台風１５号、九州に上陸へ　暴風や高波に警戒を

<p>\u3000\u53f0\u98a8\uff11\uff15\u53f7\u306f\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u5357\u306e\u6d77\u4e0a\u3092\u5317\u897f\u65b9\u5411\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3060\u3002\u540c\u65e5\u591c\u304b\u3089\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u671d\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u63a5\u8fd1\u3057\u3001\u4e0a\u9678\u3059\u308b\u898b\u8fbc\u307f\u3060\u3002\u6c17\u8c61\u5e81\u306f\u66b4\u98a8\u3084\u3001\u3046\u306d\u308a\u3092\u4f34\u3046\u9ad8\u6ce2\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u5927\u96e8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u571f\u7802\u707d\u5bb3\u3084\u6d78\u6c34\u3001\u6cb3\u5ddd\u306e\u5897\u6c34\u306b\u8b66\u6212\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u547c\u3073\u639b\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>