台風１５号、九州に上陸へ　暴風や高波に警戒を

　台風１５号は１４日、日本の南の海上を北西方向に進んだ。同日夜から１５日朝にかけて九州に接近し、上陸する見込みだ。気象庁は暴風や、うねりを伴う高波に加え、大雨による土砂災害や浸水、河川の増水に警戒するよう呼び掛けている。

