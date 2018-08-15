ＪＲ日豊線の踏切内点検による列車の遅れほぼ解消　平常運転に

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u65e5\u8c4a\u7dda\u306e\u8e0f\u5207\u5185\u70b9\u691c\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u4e00\u90e8\u306b\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5217\u8eca\u306e\u9045\u308c\u306f\u307b\u307c\u89e3\u6d88\u3057\u3001\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff15\u6642\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u307b\u307c\u5e73\u5e38\u901a\u308a\u306b\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/15 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>