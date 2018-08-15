ＪＲ日豊線の踏切内点検による列車の遅れほぼ解消　平常運転に

　ＪＲ九州によると、日豊線の踏切内点検を行った影響で一部に出ていた列車の遅れはほぼ解消し、１５日午後５時現在、ほぼ平常通りに運転しているという。

＝2018/08/15 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]