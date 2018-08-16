熊本市の陸上自衛隊西部方面隊にサイバー対処部隊設置へ　防衛省

　防衛省は、熊本市の陸上自衛隊西部方面隊に、サイバー攻撃に対する防御を専門とする部隊を本年度内に新設する方針を固めた。政府関係者が１６日、明らかにした。地方にサイバー対処部隊を置くのは初めて。

