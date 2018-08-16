熊本市の陸上自衛隊西部方面隊にサイバー対処部隊設置へ　防衛省

<p>\u3000\u9632\u885b\u7701\u306f\u3001\u718a\u672c\u5e02\u306e\u9678\u4e0a\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u897f\u90e8\u65b9\u9762\u968a\u306b\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u653b\u6483\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u9632\u5fa1\u3092\u5c02\u9580\u3068\u3059\u308b\u90e8\u968a\u3092\u672c\u5e74\u5ea6\u5185\u306b\u65b0\u8a2d\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u56fa\u3081\u305f\u3002\u653f\u5e9c\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u304c\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5730\u65b9\u306b\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u5bfe\u51e6\u90e8\u968a\u3092\u7f6e\u304f\u306e\u306f\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3002<\/p>