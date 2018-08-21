大阪桐蔭が史上初の２度目の春夏連覇　全国高校野球選手権

　第１００回全国高校野球選手権大会は２１日、甲子園球場で決勝が行われ、大阪桐蔭（北大阪）が金足農（秋田）を１３－２で下して、４年ぶり５度目の優勝を果たし、史上初となる２度目の春夏連覇を達成した。

