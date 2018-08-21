大阪桐蔭が史上初の２度目の春夏連覇　全国高校野球選手権

<p>\u3000\u7b2c\uff11\uff10\uff10\u56de\u5168\u56fd\u9ad8\u6821\u91ce\u7403\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u5927\u4f1a\u306f\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u7532\u5b50\u5712\u7403\u5834\u3067\u6c7a\u52dd\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u5927\u962a\u6850\u852d\uff08\u5317\u5927\u962a\uff09\u304c\u91d1\u8db3\u8fb2\uff08\u79cb\u7530\uff09\u3092\uff11\uff13\uff0d\uff12\u3067\u4e0b\u3057\u3066\u3001\uff14\u5e74\u3076\u308a\uff15\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u512a\u52dd\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3001\u53f2\u4e0a\u521d\u3068\u306a\u308b\uff12\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u6625\u590f\u9023\u8987\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>